Drug regulator suspends pharma firm from manufacturing eye drops

NEW DELHI: India’s drug regulator has suspended manufacturing and marketing permission of Mumbai-based ETOD Pharmaceuticals, which had claimed that their new eye drop could help people reduce dependency on reading glasses for those suffering from presbyopia, an age-related vision condition.
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had earlier granted the pharma company approval to manufacture and market their eye drop, PresVu, which the company said offers an advanced alternative that augments near vision within 15 minutes.
Taking serious note of the unauthorised promotion of the product, the CDSCO said that their permission to manufacture and market has been suspended till further notice.
This daily was the first to report that the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, had sought an explanation from the company for its claims that raised doubts.
In a tersely written notice dated September 10, the DCGI said, “The unauthorised promotion in the press and over social media had raised doubt on its unsafe use by patients and safety concern for the public. The promotion had raised concern about its use like OTC (over the counter) drugs whereas it is approved as a prescription-only drug.”
In a rebuttal, the company’s CEO, Nikkhil K Masurkar, said, “We at ENTOD Pharmaceuticals at this moment declare that we have not made any unethical or false presentation of facts to the media or public when it comes to Presvu Eye Drops. All facts disclosed to the media were strictly based on the recent DCGI approval for treatment of presbyopia in adults and the results of the phase 3 clinical trial conducted by us in India.”
He blamed the media reports, which he said went viral and public imagination led to an unusual escalation for which ENTOD Pharmaceuticals is not responsible.
Masurkar said they have “decided to challenge this suspension in the court of law to get justice.” Kerala-based RTI activist K V Babu, who had shot a letter to both the DCGI and the Union Health Ministry, told this paper that the company advertised the drugs which fall under the Drugs and Magic Act, 1954 and which is prohibited under section 3(d) that bans advertisement of certain drugs for treatment of certain diseases and disorders. He said the law applies to modern medicine and Ayush drugs.
“I wrote to the DCGI and the union health ministry and flagged the September 4 tweet of the company where it had claimed that the eye drop eliminated reading glass. This is a violation of the DMR Act,” he told this paper.
Had granted permission earlier
