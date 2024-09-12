ED seizes Rs 90L cash, silver bullion during raids in case against Bihar IAS officer, others

PATNA: The Enforcement Directorate has seized about Rs 90 lakh in cash and 13 kg silver bullion after it undertook fresh searches in a money laundering probe against Bihar-cadre IAS officer Sanjeev Hans, former RJD MLA Gulab Yadav and some others, official sources said.

The raids were conducted early this week at two locations in Delhi and few places in Kolkata and Mumbai.

Some alleged old associates of Hans, a 1997-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who served as the principal secretary of the Bihar energy department, were searched for two days, the sources said.

About 90 lakh in cash and 13 kg of silver bullion has been seized during the latest searches, they said.

The federal agency had undertaken searches in this case first time in July.

It had then said in a statement that the agency officials seized over a dozen costly watches, about a kg of gold jewellery and some investment papers.

The Patna High Court in August had quashed a state police FIR lodged against Hans by a woman, who accused him of rape.

The complainant had alleged that she was raped by Hans and Yadav.

The court was of the view that "no offence is made against the petitioner (Hans)" and the "story propounded by the complainant" in her FIR lodged "after much delay" appeared to be "false and fabricated".

Yadav is a former legislator of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) and has represented the Jhanjharpur assembly seat in Madhubani district between 2015 and 2020.