Junior doctors in West Bengal continue 'cease work', sit-in over medic's rape-murder

KOLKATA: Junior doctors on Thursday continued their sit-in outside the West Bengal Health Department's office as well as their 'cease work' over the alleged rape and murder of a young medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The agitating doctors have been demonstrating outside 'Swathya Bhavan', the state health department headquarters, for over 40 hours.

The government had Wednesday rejected their demands for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's presence and a live broadcast as preconditions for talks to resolve the impasse.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed in and around 'Swathya Bhavan' at Salt Lake, and traffic movement was regulated.

"We will continue our agitation and cease work". But, we did not want to continue this. The state government is not open to holding any meeting with us. And, we want to make it clear that there is no politics behind our stir," one of the protesting doctors told PTI.