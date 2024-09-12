PM Modi attends CJI Chandrachud's residence for Ganesh Puja, sparks controversy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the residence of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Wednesday to attend Ganesh Puja celebration has sparked a controversy with senior Supreme Court judges and some opposition leaders expressing concern over the event.

The video of Narendra Modi attending the Puja celebration alongside the CJI and his wife Kalpana Das has gone viral.

In a post on X, PM Modi shared his experience stating, “May Bhagwan Shri Ganesh bless us all with happiness, prosperity, and wonderful health”.