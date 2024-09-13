Man bobbitised by woman after gang-rape bid

PATNA: A woman staff of a private clinic reportedly chopped off the private parts of a physiotherapist when he, along with his two accomplices, attempted to gang rape her in Bihar’s Samastipur district, police said on Thursday.

The physiotherapist, who received multiple injuries during the process, has been admitted to a hospital for treatment under police custody. His two accomplices have been arrested on the charges of abetment of crime and attempts to outrage the modesty of their woman colleague.

The incident took place when the woman, who also looked after patients as nurse, was about to leave for home after duty late on Wednesday. The physiotherapist and his aides bolted the door of the room and attempted to gang rape her.

In a bid to foil the rape attempt, the woman attacked the accused with a blade causing grievous injuries to his private parts. Thereafter, she managed to escape from the spot and dialed emergency police helpline number 112. Police rushed to the spot.

The police took the woman to Musarighari police station and also held the three accused, who were found to be in drunken state. Police said the woman’s statement was recorded.