NCPCR, CWC order probe after UP school suspends class three student over non-veg food

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights ( NCPCR) has ordered Amroha DM to conduct a probe into the allegations of a private school suspending a nursery for bringing non-vegetarian food in tiffin box.

District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has also asked the Hilton Convent School's principal Avinash Kumar Sharma to appear before the committee.

The matter came to light after a video of a heated argument between the principal and the child's mother went viral, leading the public to demand action against the principal.

The principal alleged that the boy, who hails from the Muslim community, used to make religious comments in school and brought non-veg food every day.

“We don’t want to teach children with such morals, who will demolish our temples and bring non-veg food to school,” the principal told the child's mother, alleging that the student had talked about feeding non-veg food to fellow students and “converting them to Islam.”

Meanwhile, The NCPCR has ordered the District Magistrate Rajesh Kumar Tyagi on Thursday to conduct a fresh probe on the issue and submit a report in 10 days. CWC has also taken suo motu cognisance of the incident under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

CWC Chairman Atulesh Kumar Bhardwaj confirmed this to PTI.

Education department officials said the mother of the affected student has three children enrolled in the same school.

"What happened that day in the school has shaken all my children so much that they are now scared of even going to the school," the mother (name withheld to protect the identity of the minor student) told PTI. "I will move court to seek justice for my children," she said.