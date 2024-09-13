Putin proposes bilateral talks with Modi in Oct as Doval meets Russian Prez

NEW DELHI: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday proposed to hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 22 on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan when National Security Advisor Ajit Doval called on him in St Petersburg, Russian officials said.

“During the meeting, President Putin spoke about the successful progress of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia and laid emphasis on the significance of security issues in bilateral relations,’’ according to Russian officials.

Putin-Modi meeting will summarise the outcomes of joint work between India and Russia on the agreements that were arrived at during the PM’s visit to Moscow, the officials said.

Putin and Doval met at Konstantinovsky Palace on the sidelines of the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa)) NSAs’ meet, nearly three weeks after Modi and held talks with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Kyiv.

Doval also met Wang Yi, member of the Communist Party of China Political Bureau and Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission. “The meeting gave the two sides an opportunity to review the recent efforts towards finding an early resolution of the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) which will create conditions to stabilise and rebuild bilateral relations,’’ according to the MEA.

NSA, Wang review efforts to resolve border issues

NSA Ajit Doval and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi reviewed the recent efforts taken towards arriving at an early resolution of the unresolved issues along the LAC to stabilise and rebuild bilateral relations. Doval conveyed that peace and tranquility in border areas and respect for LAC are paramount to attain normalcy in bilateral relations.