Court rejects CBI closure report in National Games scam case

RANCHI: Rejecting the CBI’s closure report submitted before it in the National Games scam case, the special CBI court in Ranchi has asked the probe agency to continue its investigation.

The CBI had filed a closure report last year citing lack of evidence, following which petitioners Surya Singh Besra and Pankaj Kumar Yadav challenged it on the basis of the report of the Legislative Assembly Committee.

After hearing the petitioners’ side, special CBI court ordered the agency to continue probe. Though the order came on September 10, it was made public on Friday.

The CBI took over the case from the ACB following the Jharkhand High Court order into the National Games scam. Misappropriation of Rs 28.34 crore was detected after the 34th National Games was held in Ranchi, after which ACB filed an FIR.