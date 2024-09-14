Madhya Pradesh: Army Naik arrested for 'raping' married woman in Indore hotel

BHOPAL: An Army Naik has been arrested by the Indore police on Saturday on charges of raping a married woman.

The Naik denied the allegations levelled against him by the woman.

Police said that the Naik was arrested from a premier hotel in the posh MIG area by a team of Indore Mahila Thana.

Earlier, the woman, who is the wife of a bank employee in Indore, has lodged a police complaint.

Based on her complaint, the police team raided the hotel and arrested the man, said Indore Mahila Thana in-charge Kaushalya Chauhan.

Primary investigations revealed that the army man, who hails from eastern UP, was posted in Mhow cantonment town of Indore district last year.

Meanwhile, he met the married woman and both of them became friends after he gave her an army canteen card.

The woman alleged that the man had her objectionable video, which he was using to force her into a physical relationship.

On Friday, he asked her to come to the hotel in Indore where he sexually assaulted her. "He also attempted to insert a glass inside her privates,” a Mahila Thana cop said.

However, the suspect denied the allegations and claimed that he and the woman were in a consensual sexual relationship.