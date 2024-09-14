PM Modi making plans to travel within country, abroad but 'studiously avoiding' Manipur: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Manipur situation and said he continues to make plans to travel in other parts of the country and abroad, "studiously avoiding" a visit to the "most troubled state".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that on May 3, 2023, Manipur began burning and on June 4, 2023, a three-member Commission of Enquiry was set up to investigate the causes and spread of violence and riots.

"It was given six months to submit its report. No report has been submitted till now. The Commission has just been given time till Nov 24, 2024 to do so," he said.

"Meanwhile the anguish and agony of the people of Manipur continues unabated. And the non-biological PM continues to make plans to travel in other parts of the country and abroad, studiously avoiding a visit to this most troubled state," Ramesh said in his post on X.