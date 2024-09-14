Two girl students died, four others injured in road mishap in Bihar; driver held

PATNA: At least two girl students were killed, and four others were Seriously injured when a mini truck hit them on NH-28 near Musarigharari in Bihar’s Samastipur district on Saturday. The injured have been rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

The incident took place when the girls hailing from Fatehpur village were on way to their school located at Nawka Tol. A mini truck running at a high speed hit them from behind, causing grievous injuries to six of them.

While two girls died on the spot, three were critically injured. One of them managed to jump into a nearby roadside ditch filled with rainwater and saved herself.

The critically injured were rushed to a private hospital; their condition was stated to be serious. The deceased were identified as Kritika Mausam (10) and Swati Priya (10), both students of class IV at Upgraded Middle School, Nawka Tol in Samastipur district.

The local residents chased the ill-fated mini truck and caught the driver. As news about the mishap spread in the area, a number of residents, including relatives of the injured reached the accident site and blocked the road.

The protestors demanded stringent action against the driver and compensation for the next of kin of the dead. Additional superintendent of police, Samastipur, Sanjay Kumar Pandey said that efforts were on to remove the road blockade and restore traffic on the NH-28.

Additional police force have been deployed on the spot as a precautionary measure. The incident has sent shock waves among parents of the students who send their wards to schools. The parents demanded action against the drivers for running their vehicles at high-speeds, violating traffic rules.

“There should be speed breakers near schools,” they added.