Class five girl abducted, raped on her way back from school in Tripura

Just days after a minor girl was reportedly gang raped in North Tripura district, another minor girl was allegedly abducted and raped on her way back from school in South Tripura district on Saturday.

A police officer told the media that the family of the class 5 girl registered a complaint with the police as she did now return home from school on Saturday. She was later dropped near her house by the accused.

The accused a 22-year-old is the minor girl's neigbour, the official said adding that he has been booked on charges of raping the girl.

The youth has been charged under Sections 127 (1) (wrongful restraint), 96 (procuration of child), 76 (assault on woman with intent to disrobe), and 65 (2) (rape on minor) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with Section 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso).

No arrests has been made in the case yet.

On Friday, the Tripura Police arrested two youths for allegedly gangraping a minor girl in the North Tripura district. Both the accused are in their twenties.