Assam: Probe ordered into policewoman's 'search' of private parts of examinee

The government has a crucial task of conducting the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) with the highest level of integrity and transparency, he said.

''We owe this to the entire younger generation of ours, and it cannot be compromised under any circumstances," Sarma said.

"At the same time, it must be ensured that the "decency and dignity of female candidates are upheld at all times", he said.

"A proper standard operating procedure (SOP) should be developed, taking into account the relevant judgments from the Hon'ble Courts and guidelines from the Women's Commission regarding the conduct of searches involving women, and this must be circulated before the next round of examinations", the chief minister said.

The Assam Direct Recruitment Examination to fill up vacant Group III posts was held on Sunday, amid tight security and suspension of internet services for three and a half hours across the state. No untoward incident was reported during the competitive examination.

The chief minister said the first ADRE had concluded peacefully and expressed his deep gratitude to all the "officers and staff of the Assam government who have successfully completed this monumental task without any issue".

Internet services were suspended from 10 am to 1:30 pm on Sunday and heavy deployment of security forces was also seen outside the examination centres.

Altogether 11,23,204 candidates were eligible to appear for the examination in 2,305 centres across the state.