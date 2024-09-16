Government to open 16 new Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars in Manipur: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the Ministry of Home Affairs will open 16 new Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars in Manipur to provide essential commodities to the common people at reasonable prices.

Of the 16 such stores, eight will be in the valley and the remaining eight in the hills, he said.

Shah also said that these bhandars will be opened for the common people from Tuesday in addition to the existing 21 such stores.

In a post on 'X', Shah said in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment, the MHA is launching the initiative to provide commodities to the people of Manipur at reasonable prices.