Kejriwal holds one-on-one meeting with AAP's PAC members to elect next Delhi CM

NEW DELHI: AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held "one on one" meeting with party leaders during the Political Affairs Committee over the name of a new Delhi chief minister.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting was held at Kejriwal's official residence here.

"During the meeting, he (Kejriwal) sought one on one feedback from each leader on his replacement. Tomorrow, the legislative party meeting is there and this discussion will go into the second round," Bharadwaj told reporters after the meeting.

Kejriwal, who on Sunday announced his decision to step down from the post of Delhi chief minister, took individual feedbacks by holding one to one meeting with the PAC members and ministers of Delhi government during the meeting, Bharadwaj said.