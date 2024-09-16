Police intensify search for SP MLA Zahid Beg, Wife in Bhadohi cases

LUCKNOW: The search for Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Zahid Beg and his wife, Seema Beg, has intensified after they were booked in two cases involving abetment of suicide and keeping bonded labour. The couple has been absconding from their residence in Bhadohi, prompting police to question their son on Sunday.

According to Bhadohi ASP Rajvir Singh, FIRs were lodged against the MLA and his wife following the alleged suicide of a teenage girl, who had been working as a domestic help at their house. Additionally, another minor girl was rescued from the MLA's residence.

“To know the whereabouts of the duo and their possible hideouts, police are interrogating persons associated with the MLA,” said Singh, adding that the MLA’s son and his security guard had also been questioned.

Zayeem Beg, the MLA’s son, was brought to Kotwali police station in Bhadohi on Sunday evening. After a round of questioning, he was later released, according to police reports.

The case stems from the alleged suicide of a 17-year-old girl at the top floor of the MLA’s house in Bhadohi on 9th September. Following this incident, a joint team from the labour department, the probation department, and the anti-human trafficking cell of the police rescued a 15-year-old girl from the same residence.

An FIR was subsequently lodged against the MLA and his wife on charges of human trafficking and keeping bonded labour. On Saturday, a second FIR was filed against them, accusing the couple of abetment of suicide.

The police continue to investigate the case and search for the whereabouts of Zahid and Seema Beg.