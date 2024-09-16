‘Should look at own record’: India hits back at Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei’s remarks on Muslims
In a diplomatic rebuttal, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has addressed recent comments made by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, concerning the plight of Muslims in various regions, including India.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a post on X, highlighted the 'sufferings' faced by Muslim communities in Myanmar, Gaza, and India.
Taking to X, Khamenei asserted that true Islamic identity requires awareness of these struggles, urging the Muslim community to stand united. “We cannot consider ourselves to be Muslims if we are oblivious to the suffering that a Muslim is enduring in Myanmar, Gaza, India, or any other place,” he wrote.
Khamenei’s remarks, regarding minorities in India, triggered a swift backlash from the Indian government. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the comments as “misinformed and unacceptable.”
In a statement, the MEA said, “We strongly deplore the comments made regarding minorities in India by the Supreme Leader of Iran. These are misinformed and unacceptable.”
The statement also said that nations should reflect on their own records before passing judgment on others.