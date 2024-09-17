Central government urges edible oil traders to freeze prices until cheaper imports arrive

NEW DELHI: In light of the upcoming festive season and state assembly elections, the central government has directed edible oil traders and associations not to raise prices until the availability of cheaper oil stocks imported at zero percent duty.

The government increased the Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on various edible oils, effective from 14th September 2024, to support domestic oilseed farmers.

Representatives from the Solvent Extraction Association of India (SEAI), the Indian Vegetable Oil Producers' Association (IVPA), and the Soybean Oil Producers Association (SOPA) met with the government today to discuss pricing strategies.

“The leading edible oil associations were advised to ensure that the MRP of each oil is maintained till the availability of edible oil stocks imported at 0% and 12.5% BCD and to take up the issue with their members immediately,” said Sanjeev Chopra, Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD).