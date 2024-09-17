SC refuses to stop streaming of live proceedings in Kolkata rape-murder case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to stop streaming of live proceedings in the suo motu case related to the rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The top court said it was a matter of public interest and the public must know what is transpiring in the courtroom.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra perused the CBI report and said disclosing the status would jeopardise further investigation.