Shah reaffirms government’s fight against terrorism

SRINAGAR: Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing poll rallies in Jammu on Monday, said the Assembly polls in J&K is a fight between those who abrogated Article 370 (BJP) and those who are claiming to bring it back (NC, PDP and Congress) and asserted that the Modi government will bury the terrorism so deep that it cannot rise again.
“This election is between two forces. On one side are those who pushed J&K into terrorism for their political benefits. For 35 years, J&K was burning in the fire of terrorism. Over 40,000 people were killed,” Shah said while addressing a poll rally in Banihal on the last day of the poll campaign for first phase of Assembly polls on September 18.
“I want to tell Farooq Abdullah and Rahul Gandhi that are you ready to take blame for terrorism in J&K. They won’t take. I know it. For this reason, we have decided that after polls, BJP will issue a whitepaper to fix responsibility of those involved in eruption of militancy and killings in J&K,” he said.
In another poll rally in Padder-Nagseni assembly segment of Kishtwar district, Shah said the fight is between those who abrogated Article 370 (BJP) and those who are claiming to bring it back (NC, PDP and Congress).
“We have decided that J&K is an integral part of India and will remain and nobody can change it. NC has promised that it will restore Art 370 if it wins polls. I want to reiterate that till there is BJP, no power on earth can bring back Art 370.”On August 5, centre scrapped J&K’s special status and bifurcated erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories.
Indirectly referring to NC, PDP and Congress, Shah said, “They want to bring back Art 370 to push J&K back into terrorism. I want to tell Omar Abdullah that we will bury terrorism in the ground to hell.
‘Will bury terrorism’
