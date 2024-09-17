Shah reaffirms government’s fight against terrorism

“I want to tell Farooq Abdullah and Rahul Gandhi that are you ready to take blame for terrorism in J&K. They won’t take. I know it. For this reason, we have decided that after polls, BJP will issue a whitepaper to fix responsibility of those involved in eruption of militancy and killings in J&K,” he said.

In another poll rally in Padder-Nagseni assembly segment of Kishtwar district, Shah said the fight is between those who abrogated Article 370 (BJP) and those who are claiming to bring it back (NC, PDP and Congress).

“We have decided that J&K is an integral part of India and will remain and nobody can change it. NC has promised that it will restore Art 370 if it wins polls. I want to reiterate that till there is BJP, no power on earth can bring back Art 370.”On August 5, centre scrapped J&K’s special status and bifurcated erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories.