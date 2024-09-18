ED files laundering case, to probe Bangladeshis’ infiltration into Jharkhand

RANCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case to probe an instance of suspected infiltration of some Bangladeshi women into Jharkhand, officials said.

The ED filed the case on the basis of an FIR registered on June 4 at Bariatu police station in Ranchi. During investigation, it was revealed that Bangladeshis are illegally infiltrating into the country with the help of private agents and are being provided fake documents to establish Indian citizenship.

Three Bangladeshi girls, brought to Kolkata with the help of another girl, were recently arrested from a resort in Ranchi. During police investigation, they were found carrying fake Aadhaar cards made in India. On the basis of police probe, ED found this case worthy of investigation under the Money Laundering Act.

“The case relates to illegal infiltration of Bangladeshi citizens into India with the help of agents who are providing them fake documents establishing Indian citizenship. Several people are involved in illegal activities relating to illegal infiltration, making fake identity proofs which are criminal activities linked to proceeds of crime as per the definition provided under section 2 (1) (u) of the PMLA, 2002,” said an ED official requesting anonymity.

“It is therefore necessary to investigate illegal infiltration of such people from Bangladesh into India and the agents who are facilitating such activities which are aimed to acquire proceeds of crime and commit other criminal activities,” he added.

In its affidavit filed recently in the Jharkhand HC in connection with a PIL on Bangladeshi intrusions and changing demography of Santhal Pargana, the Centre has revealed that the tribal population in the region has decreased by 16%. The Centre also informed the HC that the Muslim population has increased by 20% to 40% in six districts of Santhal Pargana.