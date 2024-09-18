INDIA bloc extends support to Rahul Gandhi amid threats from BJP leaders; Congress lodges complaint

NEW DELHI: Amid the controversy sparked by threats and violent statements hurled against Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi by leaders of BJP and its allies, the opposition bloc has come together in support of the former Congress chief and his party. The opposition leaders belonging to the INDIA bloc have dubbed the statements and threats as the ruling BJP-led coalition's reaction to increasing public support garnered by Rahul Gandhi and sought immediate action to ensure the safety of the Congress MP.

Chief minister of Tamil Nadu and DMK leader MK Stalin on Wednesday said that growing public support for Gandhi is the reason behind the threat against him.

"Deeply shocked by media reports of a BJP leader’s threat that @RahulGandhi ‘will meet the same fate as his grandmother,’ and a Shinde Sena MLA’s bounty for cutting his tongue, along with other intimidating threats. My brother Rahul Gandhi’s charisma and growing public support have clearly unsettled many, leading to such vile acts of intimidation. The Union government must act swiftly to ensure protection for the Leader of the Opposition and reaffirm that intimidation and violence have no place in our democracy,” he posted on ‘X’.