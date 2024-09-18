J&K Assembly polls: Voting picks up in first phase; nearly 30% polling across UT

A voter turnout of 26.72 percent was recorded till 11 am in the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Assembly polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission said.

Polling began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements across the 24 constituencies spread over seven districts of the Union Territory. The polls are being held for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370.

According to officials, the maximum voting percentage among the 16 assembly segments in the Kashmir valley was recorded in Pahalgam at 31.62 percent. It was followed by Kokernag (ST) at 29 percent, and DH Pora at 27.74 percent.

The lowest -- 16.9 percent -- was recorded in Anantnag, they said.

Overall in Jammu and Kashmir, the Inderwal seat in the Jammu region recorded the highest poll percentage of 40.36 percent.

The polling is scheduled to end at 6 pm.

The other two phases will be held on September 25 and October 1, while the votes will be counted on October 8.

Long queues were seen at several booths early on Wednesday as the erstwhile state voted for the first time in a Union Territory set up.

Notably, the BJP-led Union government abrogated Article 370 on August 5, 2019, which gave special status to J&K, and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories -- J&K and Ladakh.