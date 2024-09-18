Peaceful polling overall, 59 per cent turnout recorded in first phase of J-K polls, says EC

A voter turnout of 11.11 per cent was recorded in the first two hours of voting, according to officials.

Voters, especially women and the elderly lined up outside their respective polling booths early morning.

Long queues were seen at several booths even before the voting began at 7 am, officials said.

They said the voting gathered pace and queues got longer after the first hour as the morning breeze gave way to sunshine.

The voters said the people of Jammu and Kashmir were getting a chance to elect their assembly members after a long time and they were making the most of this opportunity.

"Today is a festival of democracy. We are electing our representatives after 10 years. A democratically elected government is better than other governments," Bashir Ahmad from Kulgam, said.

He said there were many issues confronting the people of Kashmir but the restoration of statehood was the most important.

"Apart from development, we are voting against what has been done to us. Our statehood has been snatched away, there is an onslaught on us in one way or the other every day. This is a vote against all that," Ahmad said.

All arrangements, including security-related, are in place and the polling across the 24 assembly segments is going on smoothly, the officials said.

In the first phase of the three-phase polls, seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir, located on either side of the Pir Panjal mountain range, are voting to choose their representatives.

Over 23 lakh voters will decide the fate of 219 candidates, including 90 Independents, who are running for 24 assembly segments -- eight in three districts of Jammu region and 16 in four districts of Kashmir valley.

The officials said a total of 14,000 polling staff will oversee the process at 3,276 polling stations.