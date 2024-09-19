BJP releases party manifesto for Haryana polls

CHANDIGARH: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its manifesto 'sankalp patra' which includes 20 promises for the Haryana assembly elections.

The promises include implementation of the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme guaranteeing two lakh government jobs in the state and a monthly stipend, in addition to Rs 2,100 per month for women under the Lado Lakshmi Yojana and gas cylinder at Rs 500 under the Har Ghar Grihini Yojana.

The party also promised scholarships for students from OBC and SC communities in the state to study in any government medical or engineering college across the country; girl college students in areas will be provided scooters under the Awal Balika Yojana.

The BJP's promises also included infrastructural development in the state: construction of 10 industrial cities on the lines of IMT Kharkhoda and special incentives to entrepreneurs to provide 50,000 jobs to local youth per city, and construction of five lakh houses in urban and rural areas.

Regarding healthcare, the BJP promised quality healthcare under the Chirayu-Ayushman Yojana, which provides free treatment up to Rs 10 lakh to each family and free treatment facility up to Rs 5 lakh to each elderly person above 70 years of age in the family. Additionally, free dialysis in government hospitals and diagnosis in all hospitals have been promised.

On improving the railway infrastructure, the party promised construction of KMP's Orbital Rail Corridor, intercity express metro service between Faridabad and Gurugram and launch of new Vande Bharat trains.

The party also promised to purchase 24 crops at the Minimum Support Price.

While releasing party manifesto in Rohtak, BJP national president and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda said that the party has always fulfilled its promises and even achieved what was not promised during elections, as manifesto is a serious document.

Lashing out against the Congress, he said that when the party (Congress) was in power the farmers were given a crop compensation of Rs 1,158 crore, while during regime of BJP Rs 12,500 crore was given as crop compensation to farmers which was about ten times more.

"What was the image of Haryana 10 years ago? The image of Haryana was that of getting jobs on the basis of 'Kharchi' and 'Parchi', Haryana used to be known for land scams, jobs were used to be given on paper, actions were taken against people. While discussing their (Congress) manifesto, we should look into these facts. Hence, when we talk manifesto, I want to say that we are doing non-stop work," said Nadda.

He further added that in the leadership of the party the state has changed.

"The per capita income was 1.37 lakh in 2014 and now it is Rs 3 lakh. In terms of export, Haryana export was only Rs 68,000 crore, which has gone up to Rs 2.5 lakh crore," he said.

He asserted that every Agniveer hailing from Haryana will get a guaranteed government job if voted to power in the upcpming general assembly polls.

"The sankalp patra basically focuses on youth, poor, farmers and women," said Nadda.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, manifesto committee chairman Om Prakash Dhankhar, Union ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar, Rajya Sabha MPs Ram Chander Jangra and Subhash Barala and party's state president Mohan Lal Badoli attended the event.