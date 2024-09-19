Congress slams Nadda's response to Kharge as 'intemperate', 'senseless'

"There was once a PM who, for seventeen years, replied to each and every official and personal letter sent to him - as over a 100 volumes of his Selected Works will testify," Ramesh said in an obvious reference to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

"But self-proclaimed divinities are different I suppose," the Congress leader added.

His remarks came after BJP president Nadda accused Gandhi of having a history of abusing Prime Minister Modi and OBCs, and of siding with anti-India forces.

In his letter to Kharge, Nadda cited his party's own litany of complaints against the LoP and other Congress members for their choice of words against the prime minister.

"Under what compulsion are you trying to justify Rahul Gandhi," the BJP president asked his Congress counterpart in a three-page letter written in Hindi.

He claimed that Kharge's letter was driven by his political compulsion to market a "failed product" repeatedly rejected by people.

On Tuesday, Kharge had raised with PM Modi the issue of "extremely objectionable" and violent statements by ruling alliance members targeting Rahul Gandhi and urged him to discipline his leaders.

In his letter to Modi, Kharge had asserted that strict legal action should be taken against those giving such statements so that Indian politics can be prevented from degenerating and nothing untoward happens.

"I want to draw your attention to an issue which is directly related to democracy and the Constitution.