Former Gujarat minister Jawahar Chavda alleges BJP district office is 'unauthorised, illegal construction'

Major Allegations

In the letter, Chavda outlined nine specific points:

1. The BJP office was constructed without obtaining the necessary permission, despite the land being designated for residential use only.

2. The required layout plan mandates the opening of the rest of the plot before construction, but no margin was maintained.

3. According to non-agricultural permission, construction had to be completed within three years of obtaining permission, which was delayed beyond the stipulated time.

4. As per regulations, the Mamlatdar must be informed through the Talati one month before construction begins, which was not done.

5. The construction was carried out without obtaining permission from the Municipal Corporation, violating the rules. Chavda called for the cancellation of non-agricultural permission due to this infraction.

6. The requirement to plant 500 trees in open space has not been met, which violates a condition that could lead to the cancellation of non-agricultural permission.

7. Non-agricultural permission should be revoked as construction violated the stipulated conditions by not obtaining permission.

8. A provision to install a percolative borewell for rainwater drainage was ignored, breaching another condition tied to non-agricultural use.

9. The construction failed to meet the requirement of maintaining a 24-meter margin from the highway’s centerline, as per regulations for uncultivated residential land. Despite these clear violations, no corrective measures have been taken to date.

In a third letter posted on social media on Thursday, Chavda also accused BJP leaders of working to undermine his 2019 electoral bid. Chavda, who resigned as a Congress MLA to join the BJP, contested the 2019 by-election for the Manavdar assembly seat as a BJP candidate.

Following the election, Chavda addressed a letter to the then state BJP president, Jitu Vaghani, alleging anti-party activities within the ranks. He specifically named Junagadh district BJP president Kirit Patel, along with BJP leaders from Manavdar and Vanthali taluka, accusing them of undermining his campaign.