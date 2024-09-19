PM rally in Sheri Kashmir cricket stadium on Thursday

SRINAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be arriving in Srinagar on Thursday amid tight security measures to address a poll rally in favour of party candidates for the second and third phase of Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP Kashmir spokesman Altaf Thakur told this newspaper that all arrangements have been finalised for PM Modi’s rally in Srinagar. He said it will be a mega poll rally.

The PM would hold the election rally in Sheri Kashmir cricket stadium in Srinagar, which has been decked up for the event.

BJP flags and banners have been installed at the stadium and across the Srinagar city for the rally. It will be the first major rally by BJP in Kashmir since the announcement of Assembly elections.

Of the 47 Assembly seats in Kashmir, BJP has fielded candidates on 19 seats and left other seats for like-minded independent candidates and parties.

The security arrangements around the venue and across Srinagar have been tightened. The police and paramilitary personnel have sanitized the venue and its adjoining areas.

The security personnel have set up temporary nakas in Srinagar, where the vehicles and commuters were being frisked. A police official foolproof security measures have been put in place for the PM’s visit.