SP MLA surrenders in court after son's arrest in connection with minor girl's suicide

BHADOHI: Samajwadi Party MLA from Bhadohi, Zahid Beg, accused of abetting suicide and violating child labour laws, surrendered in a local court on Thursday and was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

"I have been assaulted by policemen. I am not a goonda or a hooligan. I do not know on whose directions and why all this is being done," the MLA said as he was being taken to a police van from the court.

Purported videos on social media and TV channels showed the MLA was barefoot when he went to the court, having lost his slippers during a commotion on the crowded premises.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav reacted to the incident during a press conference in Lucknow without mentioning Beg's name.