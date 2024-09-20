Kolkata investor summit generates ₹20,000 Cr investment proposals for Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: A day-long investor summit held in Kolkata on Friday has reportedly resulted in investment proposals worth around ₹20,000 crore for the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

The event, hosted in the ‘City of Joy,’ attracted 700 delegates, including industrialists and investors from both India and abroad. Prominent attendees included Sanjiv Puri, President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Chairman and Managing Director of ITC Limited; Sandeep Ghosh, MD and CEO of MP Birla Group; and Sandeep Kumar, MD of Tata Steel Downstream Product Limited (TSDPL).

The investment proposals are expected to create over 9,450 jobs across various industrial sectors, including food processing, chemicals, cement, steel, plastic, and renewable energy.

The most significant announcement came from the MP Birla Group, which plans to establish a ₹3,500 crore cement unit in Badnagar, located in Ujjain district, the home area of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav. Other notable investments include a proposed ₹5,425 crore investment by Himadri Chemicals and a ₹5,040 crore proposal from Shyam Metalics and Energy.

During discussions with Chief Minister Yadav, industrialists and investors raised the issue of establishing direct flights connecting Kolkata with Jabalpur and Bhopal. The Chief Minister described Madhya Pradesh as the “land of opportunities, operational ease, and peace,” and highlighted the state's flexible and inclusive industrial policies.

Friday's event in Kolkata marked the fourth such summit organized by Madhya Pradesh outside the state since July. Previous events in Mumbai, Coimbatore, and Bengaluru have reportedly led to investment announcements worth approximately ₹82,000 crore from leading industrialists.

With the recent proposals from Kolkata, the total investments announced at summits and conclaves outside Madhya Pradesh has now crossed ₹1 lakh crore. These ongoing investment summits and regional industry events are seen as precursors to the mega Global Investor Summit (GIS) scheduled to be held in Bhopal in February 2025.