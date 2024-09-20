Bengal closes border with Jharkhand, thousands of heavy vehicles remain stranded

RANCHI: The West Bengal government sealed the Dibrugarh check post on Thursday evening, leading to queuing up of heavy vehicles from Barakar Bridge to Maithon at NH-19 from Jharkhand.
According to the information, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ordered the sealing of the interstate border for three days. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday had slammed the Jharkhand government alleging the flood like situation in the state has risen since Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) is releasing water from its dam to save Jharkhand.
Jharkhand officials are tightlipped over the issue expressing shock by this action taken by the Bengal government. Senior officials have been informed about this, but no but the matter is yet to be resolved, claimed government sources.
Accusing the DVC as the reason for the "man-made" floods in Bengal, Mamta Banerjee has threatened to sever all ties with the corporation. She also accused the Jharkhand government of failing to conduct dredging at the DVC dams, which led to the release of water and caused flooding in several districts of West Bengal.
Earlier on August 4, Mamta Banerjee had posted on X, “Just now, I spoke to the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren ji, and discussed with him the evolving flood situation. I discussed with him the case of sudden and huge release of water from Tenughat, which has already started flooding Bengal. I told him that Jharkhand waters have been flooding Bengal, and this is man-made! I requested him to please take care of this.”
Mamta, however, said that she has been monitoring the situation and has asked all the DMs concerned in South Bengal as well as in North Bengal, to be particularly vigilant and take proper care of the calamity situation in the next three to four days. They have been told to take all precautionary measures so that there is no untoward incident anywhere, she added.
According to Jharkhand officials, there was no prior information about closing the borders by West Bengal Government.