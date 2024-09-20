NEET paper leak: CBI charge sheets principal, vice principal of Hazaribagh school

NEW DELHI: The principal and vice principal of the Oasis School in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, allegedly conspired with others to steal the NEET-UG 2024 question paper, the CBI has alleged in its second charge sheet in the paper leak case that also names four others.

Officials said on Friday the charge sheet, naming Principal Ahsanul Haque, Vice Principal Mohd Imtiyaz Alam and four others, was filed before a special court in Patna.

In its report filed on Thursday, the CBI also named Aman Kumar Singh, Baldev Kumar, Sunny Kumar and a local journalist Jamaluddin.

They were charged under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy), Section 109 (abetment), Section 409 (criminal breach of trust), Section 420 (cheating), Section 380 (theft), Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), and Section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property).

Additionally, the central probe agency levelled provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act against Haque and Alam.

Haque was appointed city coordinator for Hazaribagh and Alam was designated the centre superintendent by National Testing Agency for conducting conduct of NEET UG-2024 examination.

The CBI has arrested 48 individuals in connection with the case.

CBI has also identified the beneficiary candidates of this paper leak and shared their details with the National Testing Agency for necessary action.

The agency filed its first charge sheet against 13 accused on August 1.

The CBI alleged that Pankaj Kumar, one of the alleged masterminds, acted in connivance with Haque and Alam.