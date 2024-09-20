Personal assistant of Manipur minister abducted; shots fired at house ex-chief secretary

GUWAHATI: The personal assistant of Manipur Minister L. Susindro was abducted by unidentified persons on Friday morning.

Sarangthem Somarendro (43) had just left his residence in the Imphal East district for the office when he was taken, according to police reports.

This incident followed gunfire targeting the residence of former chief secretary O. Nabakishore in Bishnupur district on Thursday at around 8:30 PM. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported.

The motives behind both incidents remain unclear.

Meanwhile, the state’s security advisor, Kuldiep Singh, stated on Friday that top officials from the police and various security agencies had convened two days prior to assess the prevailing security situation.

Following this meeting, the Assam Rifles were placed on high alert along the India-Myanmar border.

Reports indicate that a large number of militants have recently infiltrated the state from Myanmar.