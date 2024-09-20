SC seeks info from Centre on non-appointment of judges despite collegium's reiteration

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to provide information regarding the names and numbers reiterated by the apex court Collegium for appointment of judges in higher judiciary.

The direction was passed by a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud while hearing a PIL, said a time limit will be fixed for the Centre to notify the appointment of judges recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium.

"The Supreme Court Collegium is not a search committee for judges whose recommendations can be stalled," said the bench which also comprised Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

The bench asked Attorney General (AG) R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, to provide it with a list of names reiterated by the Collegium and say "why they are pending and at what level".

The court then adjourned the hearing on the PIL filed by advocate Harsh Vibhore Singhal, requesting for postponement by the attorney general.

The plea has also sought a direction to plug the 'zone of twilight' of there being no time for notifying the Collegium's recommendations for the appointment of judges to the higher judiciary.

The plea said that in the absence of a fixed period, "the government arbitrarily delays notifying appointments thereby trampling upon judicial independence."