19-year-old second year student of NIT-Patna commits suicide, probe on

PATNA: A 19-year-old girl student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT)-Patna reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself on a ceiling fan in her hostel room at Bihta in Bihar’s Patna district on Friday.

The incident came to light when the victim Pallavi Reddy, a second year student of B.Tech computer electronics and native of Andhra Pradesh, didn’t turn at the mess for dinner. Her room was found locked from inside.

Upon information the college authorities broke open the door and rushed her to a hospital where she was declared dead. The local police were informed after the students started protesting on the campus.

The students alleged that the college authority was trying to hush up the matter and the students were asked to stay at Bihta based hostels without proper facilities. The students returned to their hostels after intervention of senior police officials.

Station house officer (SHO) of Bihta police station Raj Kumar Pandey said that the victim's parents have been informed about the incident. The body would be handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination. Additional police force has been deployed on the campus following the protest.

Pallavi was normal during the day and there was no sign of any depression, said her classmate who didn’t wish to be named.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)