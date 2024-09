NEW DELHI: Asserting that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will examine the issue regarding the purported use of animal fat for preparing Srivari Laddus and take suitable action, Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Friday said he had spoken to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and sought a report on the matter.

Speaking to media persons on the achievements in the health sector during the first 100 days of the Modi government’s third term, Nadda said, “I have learnt about the issue through social media. I spoke to Chandrababu Naidu today and asked him to share the available report so that I can examine it. I will also speak to the State regulators and take their views.”

Further, he added the report will be examined and suitable action taken within the legal framework and regulations under the FSSAI. “The FSSAI will examine it, give a report and then we will take action,” he explained.

Food Minister calls for inquiry into TTD ghee adulteration

The FSSAI is a statutory body under the administration of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Responding to the matter, Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi also called for an investigation into the allegation, which has sparked concern among devotees. “Whatever the Andhra Chief Minister has said is a matter of serious concern. A detailed inquiry is required and the culprit should be punished,” the Union Food Minister told reporters on the sidelines of a global food regulators’ summit in Delhi.