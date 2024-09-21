Citizens march in Kolkata ahead of docs joining work

KOLKATA: Junior doctors protesting the rape-murder of a colleague at RG Kar Hospital ended their 42-day ‘cease work’ on Friday, announcing a partial resumption of duties in essential services after a march to the CBI office following a week-long demonstration outside the state health department’s headquarters.

The procession, which covered around 4km from Swasthya Bhawan to the CGO Complex, aimed to urge a swift conclusion to the CBI probe into the case.

The doctors said that they would not work in the outpatient departments (OPDs) but partially function in emergency and essential services.

In yet another powerful show of solidarity, thousands of citizens gathered for a massive 42-km torch rally demanding justice for the murdered young medic, coinciding with junior doctors’ withdrawal of ‘cease work’ on Friday evening.