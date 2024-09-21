Citizens march in Kolkata ahead of docs joining work

KOLKATA: Junior doctors protesting the rape-murder of a colleague at RG Kar Hospital ended their 42-day ‘cease work’ on Friday, announcing a partial resumption of duties in essential services after a march to the CBI office following a week-long demonstration outside the state health department’s headquarters.
The procession, which covered around 4km from Swasthya Bhawan to the CGO Complex, aimed to urge a swift conclusion to the CBI probe into the case.
The doctors said that they would not work in the outpatient departments (OPDs) but partially function in emergency and essential services.
In yet another powerful show of solidarity, thousands of citizens gathered for a massive 42-km torch rally demanding justice for the murdered young medic, coinciding with junior doctors’ withdrawal of ‘cease work’ on Friday evening.
To commemorate their struggle, junior doctors also announced the establishment of Abhaya medical camps in flood-hit regions of the state, further demonstrating their commitment to public health even amidst ongoing protests.
“Given the flood situation in West Bengal and the government agreeing to some of our demands, we will be partially rejoining emergency and essential services from Saturday,” a doctor said.
“However, if the assurances and promises (by the government) are not fulfilled, we will again start our agitation,” another protesting doctor warned.
The decision to call off the ‘cease work’ was announced on Thursday night, after Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, following up on issues discussed in Wednesday’s meeting between the junior doctors and the state task force, issued a list of directives on the safety and security for healthcare professionals.
CBI investigation
The CBI on Friday questioned more people in the rape-murder case. On Thursday, it had got a clue that a TMCP leader was involved in the incident and received CCTV footage of him staying in a Salt Lake hotel. CBI officials are verifying the call details of the people associated with the incident.