PM Modi looks forward to strengthening India-US ties in upcoming US visit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his optimism about advancing India-US relations during his upcoming meeting with US President Joe Biden.

"I look forward to joining my colleagues Joe Biden, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and PM Kishida for the Quad Summit. The forum has emerged as a key group of like-minded countries working for peace, progress, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region,” said PM Modi ahead of his trip on Saturday.

PM Modi will be in the US for three days, during which he will have a bilateral meeting with President Biden before attending the Quad meeting.

On 23rd September, he will address the Summit of the Future at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), and on the 22nd, he will participate in a diaspora event.

“My meeting with President Biden will allow us to review and identify new pathways to further deepen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for the benefit of our people and the global good,” said PM Modi.

He also expressed his eagerness to engage with the Indian diaspora and significant American business leaders, describing them as key stakeholders in the unique partnership between the largest and the oldest democracies of the world.

"The Summit of the Future is an opportunity for the global community to chart the road ahead for the betterment of humanity. I will share the views of one-sixth of humanity, as their stakes in a peaceful and secure future are among the highest in the world," he added.

Meanwhile, officials from the White House have met with a group of Khalistani supporters, assuring them of protection from any transnational aggression on US soil. The White House has reiterated its commitment to protecting American citizens from harm when they are within US borders.