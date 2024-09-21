Soldier killed, six injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in J-K's Kathua

JAMMU: An Army jawan was killed and six others injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Saturday.

The accident took place near Sukrala Devi temple on Machedi-Billawar road on Friday when the troops were on patrol in the remote area, they said.

Rescuers, including locals, rushed to the scene and took the seven injured soldiers to a hospital where one of them Sepoy Ramkishor was declared brought dead, the officials said.

The Rising Star Corps of the Army held a wreath-laying ceremony and paid tributes to the deceased soldier.

"Rising Star Corps deeply regrets the unfortunate and untimely demise of braveheart Sep Ramkishor, while on operational duty.