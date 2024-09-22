Assam: 15 arrested in ULFA(I)'s serial bomb planting case

GUWAHATI: A total of 15 people, including three women, have been arrested from across Assam in connection with the banned ULFA(I) "planting explosives at 24 locations to trigger serial blasts" on Independence Day.

Assam Police Chief Public Relations Officer Pranabjyoti Goswami, in a statement, said that the force carried out the operations in collaboration with the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"Assam Police, with technical support of NIA, conducted coordinated raids in different parts of the state and apprehended 15 persons (including three women) on Saturday night," he added.

Terming it a major breakthrough in the investigation into the planting of IED-like materials during Independence Day celebrations, Assam Police said the raids came after prolonged intelligence gathering in coordination with NIA.

"Incriminating facts have been untethered after preliminary interrogation of the apprehended persons and more information about the conspiracy is expected to be known after prolonged interrogation, in due course of time," it added.

Goswami said three persons each were arrested from Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur districts, two each from Jorhat and Guwahati, and one each from Tinsukia, Sadiya, Nagaon, Nalbari and Tamulpur.

Earlier, four persons were arrested from Sivasagar district for their alleged involvement in the case.