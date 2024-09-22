Nitin Madhukar appointed chief justice of Kerala HC

NEW DELHI : Chief justices were appointed on Saturday in seven high courts, including Kerala.

The appointments came after the Supreme Court Collegium on Tuesday amended some of its July 11 recommendations.

Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar, a Bombay High Court judge, has been appointed chief justice of the Kerala High Court.

Similarly, Justice Manmohan, acting chief justice of the Delhi High Court, has been appointed as its chief justice. Justice Rajiv Shakdher, a Delhi High Court judge, has been elevated as chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Justice K R Shriram of the Bombay High Court has been made chief justice of the Madras High Court.

Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji of the Calcutta High Court has been appointed chief justice of the High Court of Meghalaya.