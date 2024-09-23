Nation

Badlapur school sexual assault accused dies in police firing, one cop injured

When the police vehicle reached Mumbra bypass, the accused snatched a policeman's gun and fired at an assistant police inspector.
MUMBAI: The 23-year-old man arrested for sexually abusing two girls at a school in Badlapur town of Maharashtra's Thane district was shot dead by policemen in retaliatory firing after he allegedly snatched a policeman’s pistol and shot a police officer in a bid to escape police custody, TheIndianExpress reported.

An official said Akshay Shinde, who worked as a cleaner at the school, was being taken to Badlapur from Taloja jail for investigation.

When the police vehicle reached Mumbra bypass, Shinde snatched a policeman's gun and fired at an assistant police inspector.

The two minors were allegedly abused in the school bathroom on August 12. The accused was arrested on August 17.

Badlapur school sexual assault case

