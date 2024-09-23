Badlapur school sexual assault accused dies in police firing, one cop injured

MUMBAI: The 23-year-old man arrested for sexually abusing two girls at a school in Badlapur town of Maharashtra's Thane district was shot dead by policemen in retaliatory firing after he allegedly snatched a policeman’s pistol and shot a police officer in a bid to escape police custody, TheIndianExpress reported.

An official said Akshay Shinde, who worked as a cleaner at the school, was being taken to Badlapur from Taloja jail for investigation.

When the police vehicle reached Mumbra bypass, Shinde snatched a policeman's gun and fired at an assistant police inspector.

The two minors were allegedly abused in the school bathroom on August 12. The accused was arrested on August 17.