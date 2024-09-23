India reports first case of Mpox strain that led WHO to declare it public health emergency: Sources

Besides this, treatment was available in all medical colleges in the state, the minister said.

Urging people to be vigilant, George said the state health department has already stepped up surveillance in airports in the state in accordance with the Centre's guidelines in the wake of the outbreak of Mpox in many African countries.

Those arriving from the nations where the infection was reported have been instructed to report at the airport if they develop any symptoms, she said.

As soon as the outbreak of the Mpox was reported in 2022, the southern state had brought out a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) in this regard.

Isolation, sample collection and treatment, in accordance with the SoP, have been ensured in the state, the minister said and urged every hospital to follow this protocol without any fail.

George also cautioned people, especially health workers who handle the samples of the affected persons, to strictly follow infection control precautions.

Mpox infections are generally self-limiting, lasting between two and four weeks, and patients usually recover with supportive medical care and management.

It is transmitted through prolonged and close contact with an infected patient.

Mpox typically manifests itself with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications.