PM Modi meets global leaders including Nepalese counterpart & Palestinian President in New York

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Modi held separate talks with world leaders including his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, discussing various facets of bilateral ties and reaffirmed India's support for the Palestinian people.

Modi is in New York on the second leg of his three-day US visit and met the leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

"Had a very good meeting with Prime Minister KP Oli in New York. The India-Nepal friendship is very robust and we look forward to adding even more momentum to our ties. Our talks focused on issues such as energy, technology and trade," Modi said in a post on X.

"Deepening the warm and close friendship. PM @narendramodi met PM @kpsharmaoli of Nepal, on the sidelines of the UNGA today," the official account of the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.