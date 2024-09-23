Storage or watching child pornography offence under POCSO Act, IT law: Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday in a major ruling held that the watching and even mere storage of child pornographic material is an offence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

A three-judge bench of the top court, led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra overturned a Madras High Court ruling in this regard.

While setting aside the Madras HC order which held that merely downloading and or watching child pornography on one's electronic device did not constitute an offence under the POCSO and the IT Act, the apex court said, "The Madras High Court has committed error in its order, and thus we set aside HC order and we remit the matter back to the sessions court."

"To establish the offence under Section 15(3) POCSO, apart from storage of child pornographic material, it has to be shown that such storage was done to make some gain or advantage," it said.

The apex court also in the judgement suggested the Parliament to bring an ordinance to replace the term "child pornography" with "Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM)". It issued orders and directions to all courts in India, not to use the term "child pornography" anymore in their judicial orders and verdicts.

While giving some directions and some suggestions, Justice Pardiwala, reading the verdict for the bench said that there must be intention on part of the accused to share such material.

"To constitute an offence under section 15(2) of POCSO, there must be something more to show that the actual transmission or distribution of such material, facilitation of such transmission, preparation, set up to enable transmit etc has to be there," he said.