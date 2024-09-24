Maha clearance: Brahmin funds, Rajput welfare

MUMBAI: Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, the ruling MahaYuti on Monday approved 24 major decisions, including setting up a Rs 50-crore fund for the students belonging to the Brahmin community that will also help them start any business. The fund will flow under the patronage of the Brahamin community-affiliated Parshuram Economic Development Board.

The cabinet headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also cleared a board for the welfare of the Rajput community under the title Maharana Pratap Economic Development Board. It will work for the welfare and financial development of the Rajput community students and youths in the state.

It also approved increasing the Rs 2 additional subsidy on the production of per litre cow milk to farmers. Earlier, the state government offered Rs 5 additional subsidy on the per litre cow milk production to farmers. Now, that has gone up to Rs 7 on per litre. The decision will come into effect from October 1.

This will allow farmers to sell cow milk at Rs 35 per litre where the subsidized Rs 7 amount will be credited to the bank accounts of the farmers. This decision will annually cost Rs 965 crore to the exchequer.

The cabinet also decided to include three sub-castes into the Kunbi section so that these communities will be added into the other backward category and avail of the benefits of the OBCs.

Cricket academy

Govt approved 2000 sq m plot at Bandra to Ajinkya Rahane to develop the cricket academy. The plot is given for a 30-yr lease. Earlier, it was given to Sunil Gavaskar, but he failed to develop the academy