Om Birla says legislative bodies should make governance more responsive

NEW DELHI: It is imperative that legislative bodies discuss and share schemes for welfare of the society’s last person through use of technology, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Monday.

He was chairing the Plenary Session of the 10th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), India Region, on Parliament premises.

Calling India’s Constitution the “strongest example” of the spirit of inclusive governance, Birla asserted that the legislative institutions should be more reflective and responsive to welfare schemes for the people. He also stressed the use of technology to improve the efficiency and functioning of the legislatures. The legislative bodies, the Speaker said, should discuss on various platforms and shape welfare schemes for the welfare of the last person in society through technology.

The 10th CPA conference began here on Monday, with the theme of “The Role of Legislative Bodies in Attainment of Sustainable and Inclusive Development”.

He also underscored the vital role of public representatives in devising practical solutions to obstacles and challenges on the path of sustainable development. Dwelling upon the spirit of the Constitution, Birla said that India’s constitution is the most example of the spirit of inclusive governance which inspires.