Two held for thrashing man after tying him to tree in Madhya Pradesh

RATLAM: Police have arrested two persons in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district for allegedly thrashing a man after tying him to a tree while suspecting him to be a thief, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on September 16 at Tungni village under Taal police station limits, about 70 km from the district headquarters, he said.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media on Monday wherein some villagers, surrounded by other people, were seen holding sticks and beating up a man tied to a tree at night.

A policeman was later seen rescuing the victim by convincing the villagers to leave him.

The victim was beaten up on September 16 night by four men on the suspicion that he was a thief, Taal police station in-charge Patiram Davre said.

Following a complaint by the victim's father, a case was registered on September 18 against two persons, identified as Dashrath Rajput and Dharmendra Rajput, and two other unidentified accused, he said.

The two named accused have been arrested and search is underway for the others, he said.