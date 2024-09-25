J&K elections phase II: Over 10% turnout in first two hours; Kashmir valley begins to see brisk polling

SRINAGAR: A voter turnout of 10.22 percent was recorded in the first two hours of polling in the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir elections, officials said on Wednesday.

The second phase of the assembly election will see over 2.5 million voters deciding the fate of 239 candidates in the fray for 26 seats, including that of former chief minister of the erstwhile state, Omar Abdullah.

Voting began at 7 am across the 26 assembly constituencies amidst tight security arrangements, the officials said.

They said these assembly constituencies are spread over six districts—three in the Valley and as many in the Jammu division.

The maximum voting percentage among the 15 assembly segments in the Kashmir Valley was recorded in Kangan (ST) at 13.52. It was followed by Chrar-i-Sharief at 13 percent and Ganderbal at 12.06 percent.

The Surankote (ST) seat in the Jammu region recorded the overall highest voting percentage at 14.57 percent, followed closely by Poonch Haveli at 14.56 percent.

The lowest 2.63 percent voting was recorded in the Habbakadal constituency here, they said.