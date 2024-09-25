Mahayuti won't cross 100-seat mark in Maharashtra; its vote share will reduce, claims NCP (SP)

MUMBAI: The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) on Wednesday claimed that there is a growing discontent within the ruling Mahayuti alliance and it will not secure more than 100 seats in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Talking to reporters, NCP (SP) spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said the electorate's resentment towards the BJP's central leadership was a key factor for the ruling alliance's declining support.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly are likely to be held mid-November.

The Mahayuti, comprising Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP and Ajit Pawar's NCP, is striving to retain power, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and Congress, is eyeing to dislodge it.

"There is visible resentment against the central leadership of the BJP. Each time these leaders visit Maharashtra, the Mahayuti's support base erodes further," Tapase said during a press interaction here.